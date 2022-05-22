Fife property: Beautiful setting for this lovely 3-bedroom modern house on old mill site at the edge of picturesque village

With a very private setting on the outskirts of the village of Ceres, just three miles from Cupar, the property sits in a haven of wildlife, trees and flowers, with the Ceres Burn running alongside.

The well presented open plan layout is arranged on two levels, and on the ground floor comprises hall, cloakroom, WC, kitchen/dining room, sitting room, and sun room with French doors to a south-facing patio, while a beech staircase rises to a galleried landing on the first floor, which could be used as a study or a library, and leads to a principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, en-suite wet room, and small balcony, further double bedroom, single bedroom/study, and a bathroom, as well as access to a partially floored attic.

Externally, Chalmers Mill is accessed via a bridge and gravel driveway with a garden inspired by both Scottish and Japanese nature. The property includes ownership of the stretch of the Ceres Burn that runs alongside, and there is a sheltered patio at the rear of the house.

On the market with Savills for offers over £495,000, more details can be found HERE.

