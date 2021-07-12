The front of the property.

Fife property: Beautiful Victorian house with character features and walled garden

A beautiful three-bed semi-detached Victorian house has gone on the market.

By Jamie Callaghan
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:11 pm

The house, which comes with character features, two bathrooms and multiple living areas, is located in Crail.

Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane and boasting a distinctive battlement- detailed facade, the appealing period home is accompanied by a charming walled garden and private parking.

Offers over £250,000.

1. Crail

The living room.

Photo: Thorntons

3. Crail

One of the bedrooms.

Photo: Thorntons

