Fife property: Beautiful Victorian house with character features and walled garden
A beautiful three-bed semi-detached Victorian house has gone on the market.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 4:11 pm
The house, which comes with character features, two bathrooms and multiple living areas, is located in Crail.
Tucked away at the end of a quiet lane and boasting a distinctive battlement- detailed facade, the appealing period home is accompanied by a charming walled garden and private parking.
Offers over £250,000.
