Fife property: Bright 5-bedroom end-terraced house in historic coastal village offers panoramic sea views

Built around 1874 and passed down through the generations, this lovingly maintained family home has never previously been on the market, and boasts spacious and flexible living accommodation.

The ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, hallway with storage, family room, formal dining room with period fireplace and traditional press, dining kitchen with access to rear garden, utility room, and modern shower room.

The first floor features a living room with period fireplace, second kitchen with breakfast bar, three bedrooms, one currently arranged as a study, and a bathroom, while the second floor has two further bedrooms which echo the home's classical dimensions and yield panoramic sea views.

Externally, the home is accompanied by mature enclosed gardens to the front and rear, and two external stores, while on-street parking is unrestricted.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £295,000, more details can be found HERE.

