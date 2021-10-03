Front of property.

Fife property: Bright and modern 3-bedroom cottage with spacious gardens, games room and bar

This stunning family home in the popular Cadham area of Glenrothes is set over one level and offers beautifully presented and contemporary living spaces, with lovely individual touches, such as hand painted murals in two of the bedrooms.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 4:17 pm

The accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, lounge with French doors to rear garden, L-shaped fitted kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, utility room, rear vestibule with walk-in cloakroom, master bedroom with French doors to the rear garden, bedroom two with ‘Jungle Book’ mural on wall, bedroom three with ‘Lion King’ mural on wall, family bathroom, and a separate wet room with underfloor heating.

Externally, a tar driveway to the front offers parking space for multiple cars and leads to a double garage to the side, while the rear garden has slabbed and lawn areas and a monoblock patio area giving access to the games room and bar.

On the market with Re/max Professionals for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.

