Orchard Cottage, Kingsbarns.

Fife property: Charming 3-bedroom detached cottage with quirky interior features and beautiful garden grounds

Quietly and enviably located within the village of Kingsbarns, close to the coast in the heart of the East Neuk, this delightful cottage is ideal for those looking to live in a semi rural environment.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 4:51 pm

The well maintained property has many lovely features and comprises vestibule, entrance hall, spacious sitting room with double height beamed ceiling and French doors to a paved patio, modern fitted dining kitchen with central island and French doors to a sheltered paved patio, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a further two bedrooms, and family bathroom.

Externally, the cottage is set in the most delightful garden grounds, including a paved path meandering through the large lawn to a bridge over a pond and leading to various paved and sheltered patios, while there is a stone chipped parking area and double garage.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

Sitting room.

Sitting room.

Dining kitchen.

Dining kitchen.

