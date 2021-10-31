Fife property: Charming 3-bedroom detached cottage with roof terrace and country views, set within large landscaped gardens

The ground floor accommodation comprises vestibule, wide hall, fabulous open plan, split level lounge/dining room, breakfasting kitchen, three tastefully presented double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with five-piece suite, while the upper level features a shower room and a magnificent upper lounge with an extensive south facing balcony terrace offering beautiful scenic views and ample space.

Externally, an expansive drive has parking for several cars and leads to a large double garage, while other outbuildings include a large timber workshop with light and power, greenhouse, and further sheds.

A feature of the property is the very large beautifully landscaped gardens, which include monoblock seating areas, lawns, patios, utility areas, raised decking, flower beds, and shrubberies.

On the market with Delmor Ltd for offers over £249,000, more details can be found HERE.

