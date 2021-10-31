Aerial view of property.

Fife property: Charming 3-bedroom detached cottage with roof terrace and country views, set within large landscaped gardens

Located on the very edge of the village of Methilhill, and boasting fantastic open countryside views, this superbly maintained and presented family home sits on a large plot and has charm and character in abundance.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 3:19 pm

The ground floor accommodation comprises vestibule, wide hall, fabulous open plan, split level lounge/dining room, breakfasting kitchen, three tastefully presented double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with five-piece suite, while the upper level features a shower room and a magnificent upper lounge with an extensive south facing balcony terrace offering beautiful scenic views and ample space.

Externally, an expansive drive has parking for several cars and leads to a large double garage, while other outbuildings include a large timber workshop with light and power, greenhouse, and further sheds.

A feature of the property is the very large beautifully landscaped gardens, which include monoblock seating areas, lawns, patios, utility areas, raised decking, flower beds, and shrubberies.

On the market with Delmor Ltd for offers over £249,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Main Street, Methilhill

Front of property.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Main Street, Methilhill

Hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Main Street, Methilhill

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Main Street, Methilhill

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Fife
Next Page
Page 1 of 11