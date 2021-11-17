Fife property: Charming and quirky 2-bedroom terraced cottage in pleasant village setting

Presented in genuine move-in condition, the accommodation comprises a lovely entrance hallway, spacious lounge with ample space for dining and patio doors to the rear courtyard, modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, two good sized double bedrooms, modern bathroom with separate shower cubicle, and a partially floored attic that provides additional storage.

Externally, there is a small paved courtyard patio to the rear, a communal basement store where the wheelie bins are kept, and ample parking in the square to the front of the property.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £155,000, more details can be found HERE.

