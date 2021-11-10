Fife property: Contemporary 5-bedroom townhouse with spacious and flexible living areas, superbly located within popular coastal town

The impressive deceptively sized property has a degree of flexibility in terms of use and is finished to a high standard with a contemporary feel throughout, ideally located for all local amenities and transport links.

Ground floor: Family room with bi-folding doors giving access to the rear garden, large modern well-equipped kitchen with breakfast bar, utility room, separate WC. First floor: Generously sized living room, two double bedrooms with Jack & Jill shower room. Second floor: Master bedroom with integrated storage and fully tiled modern four-piece suite en-suite bathroom, welcoming hallway with entrance vestibule giving access to main entrance, private driveway and garage. Third floor: Double bedroom with large modern en-suite shower room and walk-in wardrobe, further double bedroom/home office with private balcony boasting views over the Forth.

Externally, a large private driveway leads to a double garage and the main entrance, while an attractive enclosed rear garden is laid to lawn with an intimate patio area, and an additional mono block patio area with large summer house/home office.

On the market with Warners for offers over £330,000, more details can be found HERE.

