Front entrance to property (solid white door).

Fife property: Delightful 3-bedroom farm steading conversion with lovely countryside views

This beautifully presented and spacious corner-aspect terraced cottage forms part of an exclusive steading conversion development with a rural setting between Limekilns and Rosyth.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 4:15 pm

The property enjoys extensive contemporary flooring and lighting, superb natural light, and excellent storage, including a loft, and on the ground floor comprises welcoming reception hall with built-in cloak cupboard, spacious dual-aspect lounge with French patio doors, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and patio doors to the rear garden, and a stylish shower room.

On the first floor, a master bedroom overlooks the garden and features a built-in mirrored wardrobe and generous en-suite shower room, and there are a further two well proportioned bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the generous garden features a paved patio, lawn and store shed, and within the development there is a shared courtyard, communal green and residential car park.

On the market with mov8 Real Estate for offers over £240,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Hilton Farm Steadings, Rosyth

Reception hall.

Photo: mov8

2. Hilton Farm Steadings, Rosyth

Reception hall.

Photo: mov8

3. Hilton Farm Steadings, Rosyth

Living room.

Photo: mov8

4. Hilton Farm Steadings, Rosyth

Living room.

Photo: mov8

