Front of property.

Fife property: Delightful 4-bedroom double upper villa with fabulous panoramic views across the Forth

This spacious first floor double upper apartment is situated in the popular village of Aberdour and enjoys stunning views across Fife and beyond.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 4:20 pm

Entrance to the property is through its own front door into a large hallway which leads into a modern fitted kitchen. The lounge/dining room is located to the rear and has incredible views, as do two spacious double bedrooms. A bathroom with three-piece white suite completes the lower floor.

The upper level features two further double bedrooms, with one including a fantastic large decked balcony, and a useful utility room/WC.

Externally, ample parking is provided to the front and there is a secluded separate garden area to the rear which includes a detached garage.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £345,000, more details can be found HERE.

Front door.

Hall.

Lounge / dining room.

Lounge / dining room.

