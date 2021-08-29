Fife property: Delightful 4-bedroom double upper villa with fabulous panoramic views across the Forth

Entrance to the property is through its own front door into a large hallway which leads into a modern fitted kitchen. The lounge/dining room is located to the rear and has incredible views, as do two spacious double bedrooms. A bathroom with three-piece white suite completes the lower floor.

The upper level features two further double bedrooms, with one including a fantastic large decked balcony, and a useful utility room/WC.

Externally, ample parking is provided to the front and there is a secluded separate garden area to the rear which includes a detached garage.

On the market with McEwan Fraser for offers over £345,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Seaside Place, Aberdour Front door. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Seaside Place, Aberdour Hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Seaside Place, Aberdour Lounge / dining room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Seaside Place, Aberdour Lounge / dining room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales