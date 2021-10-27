Fife property: Delightful converted 2-bedroom detached cottage in a tranquil countryside setting with panoramic sea views

Instantly alluring with its traditional, symmetrical facade and mullioned sash-and-case windows, the cottage opens directly into a wide, open-plan space, the essence of country chic, which offers a wonderful setting for everyday living, dining, and entertaining.

The remainder of the ground floor comprises a timelessly-classic kitchen (with garden access), a principal bedroom with French doors to the garden and an adjoining home office/dressing room, second double bedroom, deluxe shower room, and a four-piece bathroom.

Accessed via a spiral staircase, a spacious, timber-clad family room (with attic storage) enjoys panoramic countryside views from twin Velux windows, and provides a delightful, multi-purpose living space.

Externally, the cottage sits within extensive, well-maintained gardens, featuring a detached double garage/workshop with utility area and WC, a charming summer house, tranquil seating areas, an ornamental pond, and a sweeping gravelled driveway with parking for multiple vehicles.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail Open plan living and dining space. Photo: Rick Booth Photo Sales

2. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail Living area. Photo: Rick Booth Photo Sales

3. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail The kitchen has bespoke, artisan cabinetry, an impressive Esse stove, traditional clothes pulley, integrated oven, statement extractor hood, freestanding fridge/freezer, and a central island. Photo: Rick Booth Photo Sales

4. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail Dining area with spiral staircase to upper level. Photo: Rick Booth Photo Sales