Fife property: Delightful converted 2-bedroom detached cottage in a tranquil countryside setting with panoramic sea views

Instantly alluring with its traditional, symmetrical facade and mullioned sash-and-case windows, the cottage opens directly into a wide, open-plan space, the essence of country chic, which offers a wonderful setting for everyday living, dining, and entertaining.
The remainder of the ground floor comprises a timelessly-classic kitchen (with garden access), a principal bedroom with French doors to the garden and an adjoining home office/dressing room, second double bedroom, deluxe shower room, and a four-piece bathroom.
Accessed via a spiral staircase, a spacious, timber-clad family room (with attic storage) enjoys panoramic countryside views from twin Velux windows, and provides a delightful, multi-purpose living space.
Externally, the cottage sits within extensive, well-maintained gardens, featuring a detached double garage/workshop with utility area and WC, a charming summer house, tranquil seating areas, an ornamental pond, and a sweeping gravelled driveway with parking for multiple vehicles.