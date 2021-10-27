Front of property.

Fife property: Delightful converted 2-bedroom detached cottage in a tranquil countryside setting with panoramic sea views

Set on the edge of the picturesque fishing village of Crail, this charming rural home is defined by stylish, open-plan living space, exquisite interior design, and luxurious fixtures and fittings.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 4:16 pm

Instantly alluring with its traditional, symmetrical facade and mullioned sash-and-case windows, the cottage opens directly into a wide, open-plan space, the essence of country chic, which offers a wonderful setting for everyday living, dining, and entertaining.

The remainder of the ground floor comprises a timelessly-classic kitchen (with garden access), a principal bedroom with French doors to the garden and an adjoining home office/dressing room, second double bedroom, deluxe shower room, and a four-piece bathroom.

Accessed via a spiral staircase, a spacious, timber-clad family room (with attic storage) enjoys panoramic countryside views from twin Velux windows, and provides a delightful, multi-purpose living space.

Externally, the cottage sits within extensive, well-maintained gardens, featuring a detached double garage/workshop with utility area and WC, a charming summer house, tranquil seating areas, an ornamental pond, and a sweeping gravelled driveway with parking for multiple vehicles.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail

Open plan living and dining space.

2. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail

Living area.

3. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail

The kitchen has bespoke, artisan cabinetry, an impressive Esse stove, traditional clothes pulley, integrated oven, statement extractor hood, freestanding fridge/freezer, and a central island.

4. Thirdpart Holdings, Crail

Dining area with spiral staircase to upper level.

