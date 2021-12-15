Fife property: Delightful extended 4-bedroom detached bungalow within quiet cul-de-sac in historic village

Benefiting from double glazing and gas central heating, the accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge/dining room, breakfasting kitchen, sitting room/bedroom four which has been converted from the original garage, three double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with separate bath and shower enclosure.

Externally, a drive allows for off-street parking, while there are attractive gardens to both front and rear.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £288,000, more details can be found HERE.

