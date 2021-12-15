Front of property.

Fife property: Delightful extended 4-bedroom detached bungalow within quiet cul-de-sac in historic village

This beautifully presented and eye-pleasing bungalow is located within the ever popular and desirable village of Falkland, ideally situated for local amenities and wider transport links.

Benefiting from double glazing and gas central heating, the accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge/dining room, breakfasting kitchen, sitting room/bedroom four which has been converted from the original garage, three double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with separate bath and shower enclosure.

Externally, a drive allows for off-street parking, while there are attractive gardens to both front and rear.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £288,000, more details can be found HERE.

The Riggs, Falkland

Vestibule.

The Riggs, Falkland

Hall.

The Riggs, Falkland

Lounge / Dining room.

The Riggs, Falkland

Lounge.

