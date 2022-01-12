Front of property.

Fife property: Delightful traditional 2-bedroom upper flat in ideal location close to town centre

This beautifully presented flat is set over two levels and is situated in the central area of Kirkcaldy close to all amenities and transport links.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:19 pm

Entrance to the property is over a pathway and an external staircase to the main door which opens into a hallway. The lower level accommodation comprises an impressive lounge with panelled chimney breast and built-in cupboard, modern dining kitchen, and a utility room with work surface and space below for appliances.

A staircase in the hallway leads to the upper landing with two storage cupboards, and gives access to two double bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobe, and a lovely partially tiled bathroom.

Externally, garden ground to the rear of the property includes flower beds and mature trees, and there is a shared drying green and two built-in under stair external cupboards.

On the market with Morton Napier for offers over £115,000, more details can be found HERE.

