Fife property: Delightful traditional 2-bedroom upper flat in ideal location close to town centre

Entrance to the property is over a pathway and an external staircase to the main door which opens into a hallway. The lower level accommodation comprises an impressive lounge with panelled chimney breast and built-in cupboard, modern dining kitchen, and a utility room with work surface and space below for appliances.

A staircase in the hallway leads to the upper landing with two storage cupboards, and gives access to two double bedrooms, one with built-in wardrobe, and a lovely partially tiled bathroom.

Externally, garden ground to the rear of the property includes flower beds and mature trees, and there is a shared drying green and two built-in under stair external cupboards.

On the market with Morton Napier for offers over £115,000, more details can be found HERE.

