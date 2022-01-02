Front of property.

Fife property: Excellent end terraced 4-bedroom house with modern kitchen and beautiful interiors

This well proportioned family home has been fully redecorated and sits in the popular village of Thornton, conveniently located between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 2nd January 2022, 4:00 pm

The flexible family accommodation is in move-in condition and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, living/dining room, family room/bedroom four, modern fitted kitchen, and a WC, while the upper level features three double bedrooms, and a family shower room.

Externally, there is a small walled garden area to the front, and a fully enclosed private rear garden with lawn and patio sections, large outbuilding and single garage.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £199,950, more details can be found HERE.

