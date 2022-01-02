Fife property: Excellent end terraced 4-bedroom house with modern kitchen and beautiful interiors

The flexible family accommodation is in move-in condition and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, living/dining room, family room/bedroom four, modern fitted kitchen, and a WC, while the upper level features three double bedrooms, and a family shower room.

Externally, there is a small walled garden area to the front, and a fully enclosed private rear garden with lawn and patio sections, large outbuilding and single garage.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £199,950, more details can be found HERE.

1. Main Street, Thornton Vestibule and entrance hall.

2. Main Street, Thornton The fantastic open plan living room extends to almost nine metres and is a great family space with feature fireplace, patio doors out to the rear garden, and separate dining area.

3. Main Street, Thornton Living room.

4. Main Street, Thornton Living room.