Fife property: Excellent end terraced 4-bedroom house with modern kitchen and beautiful interiors

The flexible family accommodation is in move-in condition and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, living/dining room, family room/bedroom four, modern fitted kitchen, and a WC, while the upper level features three double bedrooms, and a family shower room.
Externally, there is a small walled garden area to the front, and a fully enclosed private rear garden with lawn and patio sections, large outbuilding and single garage.
On the market with Your Move for offers over £199,950, more details can be found HERE.
