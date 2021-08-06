Fife property: Exceptional 6-bedroom country house in tranquil, secluded countryside setting

This bright and spacious family home was originally a country cottage but was significantly extended into a modern, contemporary house and is decorated to a high standard.

The ground floor comprises living room with doors to the terrace, formal dining room, study, stunning semi open plan dining kitchen, utility room, four large bedrooms, three with en-suite shower rooms, and a contemporary bathroom, while on the first floor are two long bedrooms, one of which has a balcony and a door connecting to a substantial loft, and an elegant shower room.

Externally, a purpose built, double height garage is designed to blend unobtrusively into its rural surroundings and has facilities for a drive-in cinema, and there are two further large timber stores.

The wonderful, private grounds are entered through electric gates and are fully enclosed with a long, tree-lined paved drive, extensive parking area, raised lawn with flower beds, summer house, wooden stores, greenhouse, terraces along the front with lawns below, parkland suitable for grazing, organic vegetable garden, a burn forming the southern boundary of the property, and three woodland plantations.

On the market with Savills for offers over £895,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Burnside Of Kirkton Barns, Tayport Driveway. Photo: Savills Buy photo

2. Burnside Of Kirkton Barns, Tayport Front of property. Photo: Savills Buy photo

3. Burnside Of Kirkton Barns, Tayport Hallway. Photo: Savills Buy photo

4. Burnside Of Kirkton Barns, Tayport Living room. Photo: Savills Buy photo