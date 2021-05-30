Fife property: Exquisite and modern 4-bedroom detached rural bungalow with large garden and golf course views

The property is truly one of a kind with open plan living spaces which are flooded with natural light due to the floor to ceiling windows throughout, maximising the views of the stunning garden and adjoining golf course.

All on one level, the house comprises entrance porch, open plan living room and dining area, dining kitchen, family/sun room, utility room, WC, master bedroom with en-suite shower room and access to the garden, a further three generous sized bedrooms, the smallest of which is currently being used as an office, and a large family bathroom with separate shower.

Externally, a spacious, gated driveway to the front has room for several cars and leads to the double garage, while the large landscaped garden consists of several paved areas, rockeries with lighting, and enjoys peaceful surroundings and views out over the golf course.

On the market with The St Andrews Property Centre for offers over £540,000, more details can be found HERE.

