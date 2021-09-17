Fife property: Extended and deceptively large 5-bedroom detached cottage filled with lovely period features and set in magnificent grounds

The expansive ground floor of the cottage is entered via a vestibule into a hallway and comprises generous living room with double aspect and large patio door, formal dining room, porch with garden access, dining kitchen fitted with a range of quality units, utility room, large larder cupboard, second storeroom with garden access, sunny southwest-facing conservatory/greenhouse, master bedroom with triple-aspect windows and outstanding fitted storage space, second bedroom with fitted wardrobes, two further bedrooms (one currently used a home office), family bathroom, modern shower room, and a guest WC.

Stairs lead to an enormous attic room currently utilised as a bedroom and games room, which has ample fitted storage and double aspect windows.

Externally, the superb gardens have been thoughtfully landscaped into zones, the generous plot consisting of a paved patio, large lawn, mature trees, shrubs, flowerbeds, wild garden, pond, herb garden, and a wide range of flowers and colourful planting.

Ample parking and outdoor storage space are provided by a generous garage, workshop and vast pebbled drive for multiple vehicles, while the property also reserves rights to fish to the centre-line of the Ceres Burn.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £495,000, more details can be found HERE.

