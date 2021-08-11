Fife property: Fabulous 4-bedroom traditional maisonette with gorgeous landscaped gardens

The house is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, hallway, spacious open plan lounge/kitchen, family room, and a double bedroom, while the upper floor features three bedrooms, master with en-suite, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a spacious private garden to the rear is terraced and fully landscaped with mature trees, plants and shrubs. There is also a decked patio area, paved patio/barbecue area and two timber sheds, while the property also benefits from a single garage.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £350,000, more details can be found HERE.

