Fife property: Fabulous 7-bedroom detached house with flexible accommodation and amazing tiered garden

Set over three levels, the living spaces are entirely flexible, with the ground floor comprising four en-suite rooms, three of which are currently bedrooms but could be used for a number of purposes, while the fourth is a kitchen/living area which has a separate entrance door and could be used as an annex. There is also a shower room and access to the integrated garage at this level.

The first floor features a large main lounge, cosy sitting room, fitted kitchen, separate dining room, family room with doors to the rear garden, utility room, and WC, while the second floor contains a spacious master bedroom with en-suite, a further three double bedrooms, two with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a large driveway to the front offers plenty of space for off-street parking and leads to the integrated double garage, while the magnificent rear garden is tiered over four levels and is a mixture of artificial turf, stones and shrubs, with the top tier featuring a large decking area with summerhouse.

On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £630,000, more details can be found HERE.

