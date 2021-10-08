Front of property.

Fife property: Fabulous 7-bedroom detached house with flexible accommodation and amazing tiered garden

This superb and substantial family home sits on an exclusive, quiet street in the town of Cupar, with views across the rooftops towards the hills.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:44 pm

Set over three levels, the living spaces are entirely flexible, with the ground floor comprising four en-suite rooms, three of which are currently bedrooms but could be used for a number of purposes, while the fourth is a kitchen/living area which has a separate entrance door and could be used as an annex. There is also a shower room and access to the integrated garage at this level.

The first floor features a large main lounge, cosy sitting room, fitted kitchen, separate dining room, family room with doors to the rear garden, utility room, and WC, while the second floor contains a spacious master bedroom with en-suite, a further three double bedrooms, two with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a large driveway to the front offers plenty of space for off-street parking and leads to the integrated double garage, while the magnificent rear garden is tiered over four levels and is a mixture of artificial turf, stones and shrubs, with the top tier featuring a large decking area with summerhouse.

On the market with Aberdein Considine for offers over £630,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Meadowside Road, Cupar

Entrance and driveway.

2. Meadowside Road, Cupar

Ground floor - entrance hall.

3. Meadowside Road, Cupar

Ground floor - kitchen and living area.

4. Meadowside Road, Cupar

Ground floor - dining area with separate entrance door.

