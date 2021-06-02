Osborne House.

Fife property: Fabulous one bedroom upper apartment situated within beautiful period building

This superb flat has been finished to the highest standard throughout and forms part of the B-Listed Osborne House, right in the heart of central Kirkcaldy.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:50 pm

Entered via a secure door entry system at the front of the building, the property is beautifully presented and fully double glazed, and comprises entrance hallway, lounge, modern fitted kitchen, double bedroom and modern shower room, and has solid oak doors and flooring.

Externally, there is a communal and private walled landscaped garden with mature trees and shrubs, and a courtyard with ample allocated parking.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £98,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Osborne House, Kirkcaldy

Front of building.

Photo: n/a

2. Osborne House, Kirkcaldy

Communal entrance hall.

Photo: n/a

3. Osborne House, Kirkcaldy

Entrance hall.

Photo: n/a

4. Osborne House, Kirkcaldy

Hall.

Photo: n/a

