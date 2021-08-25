Fife property: Fantastic 4-bedroom family home surrounded by incredible private gardens

The lovely property is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, hallway, sitting room, dining room with patio doors to a decking area, study/fifth bedroom, modern fitted kitchen with door to garage, utility room, and shower room.

Stairs lead to the first floor landing and access to three good sized double bedrooms and a single bedroom, all with built-in wardrobes, and a lovely family bathroom with separate shower.

Externally, the property is surrounded by stunning extensive mature garden grounds, walled on two sides and with mature plants, shrubs and trees, large lawn areas, paved area, and decking, while a driveway for three/four cars leads to the integrated double garage.

Other items worth noting are modern double glazing and central heating provided by a modern air source heat pump with gas boiler back up.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.

