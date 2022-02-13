Fife property: Fantastic extended 5-bedroom semi-detached cottage with large gardens in lovely village location

Located in the popular village of Coaltown of Balgonie on the outskirts of Glenrothes, the property is presented in move-in condition and offers flexible family accommodation on the one level.

The living space comprises entrance hall, family room, living room with feature fireplace, kitchen/dining room, seating area/sun room with doors to the garden, utility room, separate WC, master bedroom with French doors to the garden, dressing room and a stunning en-suite bathroom, second double bedroom with doors to the rear garden and en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, study/bedroom five, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, there are generous garden grounds on three sides, mainly laid to lawn but with separate patio areas and mature plants and shrubs, as well as a large chipped off-street parking area with space for a number of cars, and a detached double garage currently used as a workshop.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.

Main Street, Coaltown of Balgonie Family room.

Main Street, Coaltown of Balgonie Living room.

Main Street, Coaltown of Balgonie Living room.

Main Street, Coaltown of Balgonie The recently fitted kitchen comprises base and wall units in a high gloss finish with central island with induction hob and downdraft extractor, integrated double oven, and feature sink and drainer.