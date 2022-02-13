Fife property: Fantastic extended 5-bedroom semi-detached cottage with large gardens in lovely village location

Located in the popular village of Coaltown of Balgonie on the outskirts of Glenrothes, the property is presented in move-in condition and offers flexible family accommodation on the one level.
The living space comprises entrance hall, family room, living room with feature fireplace, kitchen/dining room, seating area/sun room with doors to the garden, utility room, separate WC, master bedroom with French doors to the garden, dressing room and a stunning en-suite bathroom, second double bedroom with doors to the rear garden and en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, study/bedroom five, and a modern family bathroom.
Externally, there are generous garden grounds on three sides, mainly laid to lawn but with separate patio areas and mature plants and shrubs, as well as a large chipped off-street parking area with space for a number of cars, and a detached double garage currently used as a workshop.
On the market with Your Move for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.