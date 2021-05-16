Fife property: Grand 6-bedroom detached home with beautifully landscaped grounds in countryside location

The property sits just outside the village of Cardenden and only a few miles from Kirkcaldy, giving the benefits of country living with the convenience of easy access to amenities.

The flexible accommodation comprises living room, formal lounge, study/office, conservatory, generous family kitchen, utility room, and four piece bathroom on the ground floor, while the upper level features five double bedrooms, a single bedroom, and a modern shower room.

Externally, there are attractive gardens surrounding the house, a generous driveway, detached double garage, and a timber shed, as well as brick built outbuildings which provide development potential to be an annex/granny flat/work from home premises or business as required.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for £420,000, more details can be found HERE.

