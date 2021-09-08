Front of building (upper apartment).

Fife property: Great price for this quirky 2-bedroom maisonette with fantastic views over the Firth of Forth

Charming and deceptively large maisonette located in the town of Buckhaven, well placed for local amenities and the shore.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:40 pm

The property would make an ideal starter home for a first time buyer or equally as a buy-to-let investment.

Set over two levels, the ground floor comprises entrance hall, ornate lounge with original period details and spectacular views, fitted kitchen with pantry cupboard, laundry room/cupboard, bedroom with high ceiling and large picture window, and a modern bathroom with three-piece suite.

A staircase in the hallway leads to the upper level and a practical square shaped master bedroom, with a quirky walk-in wardrobe, and split level en-suite shower room, including a restored original feature shelving unit.

On the market with Keller Williams Evolve for offers over £50,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. East High Street, Buckhaven

Entrance hallway.

2. East High Street, Buckhaven

Lounge.

3. East High Street, Buckhaven

Lounge.

4. East High Street, Buckhaven

Kitchen.

