Fife property: Great price for this quirky 2-bedroom maisonette with fantastic views over the Firth of Forth

The property would make an ideal starter home for a first time buyer or equally as a buy-to-let investment.

Set over two levels, the ground floor comprises entrance hall, ornate lounge with original period details and spectacular views, fitted kitchen with pantry cupboard, laundry room/cupboard, bedroom with high ceiling and large picture window, and a modern bathroom with three-piece suite.

A staircase in the hallway leads to the upper level and a practical square shaped master bedroom, with a quirky walk-in wardrobe, and split level en-suite shower room, including a restored original feature shelving unit.

On the market with Keller Williams Evolve for offers over £50,000, more details can be found HERE.

