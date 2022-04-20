Fife property: Imaginatively designed 6-bedroom fairy castle-style house with beautiful gardens in idyllic rural setting

The natural stone façade gives the impression of a period building and it has the character and atmosphere of a historic property, but the construction is robustly modern with the finish and comfort levels of a more contemporary family home.

The ground floor comprises entrance hall, sitting room, family room/home cinema, dining kitchen, double bedroom, bathroom with Jacuzzi bath, utility room, and a WC; the impressive first floor features a quadruple aspect ‘tower’ drawing room, four double bedrooms, and a family bathroom, while on the top floor, the magnificent principal bedroom suite has two separate dressing rooms, a freestanding bath, en-suite WC, and a dedicated sitting area with panoramic views.

Externally, the magnificent grounds extend to around 1.68 acres and feature woodland, sweeping lawns, and a burn crossed by pretty wooden bridges, while a flagstone terrace and elevated area of timber decking provide outdoor space for entertaining. Outbuildings include garage/workshop, shed, and a large, recently refurbished four-room summerhouse with covered veranda, kitchen facilities and a shower room.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,950,000, more details on this outstanding country house can be found HERE.

Pirwindy Keep, by Largo, Fife Aerial view of property and grounds.

Pirwindy Keep, by Largo, Fife Entrance hall.

Pirwindy Keep, by Largo, Fife The dining kitchen is large enough for a big table while keeping a cosy country feel with the four oven AGA and two Belfast sinks.

Pirwindy Keep, by Largo, Fife Dining kitchen.