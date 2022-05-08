Front of property.

Fife property: Immaculate 4-bedroom detached bungalow with stylish interiors, large garden and lovely open outlook

This beautifully presented family home sits in a quiet residential area of the village of Leslie, adjacent to Glenrothes, and features a charming front outlook and spacious layout.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 4:42 pm

The accommodation is in excellent order throughout and comprises entrance porch, hall, living room, dining room/fourth bedroom, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, modern fitted kitchen, utility room, two additional double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a driveway to the side provides off-street parking and access to a garage, with a low-maintenance front garden, and a beautiful large and fully enclosed terraced rear garden with lawn and patio area.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £269,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Valley Grove, Leslie

Front entrance.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Valley Grove, Leslie

Entrance hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Valley Grove, Leslie

Entrance hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Valley Grove, Leslie

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
FifeGlenrothes
Next Page
Page 1 of 8