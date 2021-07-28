Fife property: Immaculate 5-bedroom period townhouse with a fascinating history

During the First World War it was used as the official residence of Admiral Beatty, commander of the Grand Fleet, and whilst there he was visited by King George V.

The property was beautifully restored and converted into three individual homes in the 1990s with stunning views over extensive, well maintained communal grounds towards the River Forth.

Set over three levels, on the ground floor the property for sale comprises reception hallway, master bedroom with modern en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, two further bedrooms, one with door to a private garden, and a modern family bathroom; the first floor features a living room, formal dining room/bedroom, superb fitted kitchen, walk-in larder/utility, and a WC; while rising to the upper level via a spiral staircase there is a study or further bedroom, a minstrel gallery which overlooks the living room, and a double bedroom.

Externally, there is a delightful south facing private garden that overlooks the communal gardens and commands a superb open view over the countryside towards the river, and there are two garages with parking in front.

On the market with Maloco + Associates for offers over £445,000, more details can be found HERE.

