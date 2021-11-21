Fife property: Immaculate and spacious 3-bedroom bungalow with large gardens in lovely rural village location

The roomy accommodation is very flexible and comprises entrance vestibule, central hallway with storage cupboards, generous lounge, dining/family room with patio doors to the rear garden, bright and spacious kitchen with modern units and breakfasting area, master bedroom with garden view and en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property offers a fantastic level of outdoor space, with driveway, large garage, and garden laid with stone chips to the front, and a large and secure rear garden with attractive patio and lawn.

On the market with Lawrie Estate Agents for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.

