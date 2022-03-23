Fife property: Immaculate and stylish 5-bedroom detached house with garage, large garden and useful outbuilding

The bright living accommodation has been beautifully styled and is arranged over three levels, with the ground floor comprising entrance hallway, open plan lounge/diner with log burner and patio doors to the rear, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, utility room with door to rear garden, and a WC.

The first floor landing includes two storage cupboards and gives access to a master bedroom with large walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room, a further two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle, while the upper level features two bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a shower room.

Externally, the front of the property has areas laid to lawn and a monoblock driveway giving access to a single integrated garage, while the enclosed rear garden has lawn, decking area, summer house, and a useful building to the side, currently used as a salon.

On the market with Re/max Professionals for offers over £365,000, more details can be found HERE.

