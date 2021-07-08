Fife property: Immaculate and upgraded Georgian villa and coach house with enclosed grounds and views over the Forth

The stunning main house comprises, on the ground floor, vestibule and entrance hall, drawing room, dining room, study, conservatory with generous dining area and doors opening onto the raised terrace, kitchen/breakfast room with external door, bathroom with jacuzzi bath and separate steam shower, and utility room, while ornate stairs lead to the first floor which features a spacious principal bedroom suite with en-suite shower room and dressing room, a further three double bedrooms, and a shower room.

The separate coach house has been extensively renovated and offers exceptional overflow living space, or alternatively business potential. It comprises a sitting room, kitchen, utility room, separate WC, bathroom, and four bedrooms, one with dressing room and en-suite shower room, another with en-suite shower room and sauna, while outside is a patio area and generous storage rooms which were once stables.

Externally, a stone pillared entrance with electric gates leads into the property and there is a separate pedestrian gate with electric controlled access. There are three separate garages, one of which has a working pit, and there is ample parking for cars in the courtyard.

The grounds extend to about 0.5 acres, and are walled along the north, east and west boundaries, with fencing along the south. The principal garden is to the front and is largely laid to lawn and surrounded by young shrubs and trees. To the east of the house is a decorative tiled patio area with pergola and there is a raised terrace outside the conservatory.

On the market with Savills for offers over £825,000, more details can be found HERE.

