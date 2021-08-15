Front of property with driveway.

Fife property: Impressive 4-bedroom detached house with modern upgraded interior and large garden

This delightful detached chalet bungalow, nestled within a generous sized plot in a quiet residential street in Buckhaven, benefits from a modern presentation and contemporary specification.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:43 pm

The property has recently been upgraded to a high level and the stunning accommodation now comprises entrance vestibule, beautiful hall, lounge with bay window and log burning stove, dining room/4th bedroom, modern kitchen, sun room, and bathroom with separate shower cubicle, while stairs from the hall lead to the upper level which features a bedroom and separate shower room/WC.

Externally, the sizeable plot includes a side driveway at the front with access to a garage, and a large rear garden which is mostly laid with lawn but offers great potential.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £230,000, more details can be found HERE.

Carlyle Crescent, Buckhaven

Front of property.

Carlyle Crescent, Buckhaven

Hall.

Carlyle Crescent, Buckhaven

Decorative feature in hall.

Carlyle Crescent, Buckhaven

Lounge.

Fife
