Fife property: Impressive 4-bedroom detached house with modern upgraded interior and large garden

The property has recently been upgraded to a high level and the stunning accommodation now comprises entrance vestibule, beautiful hall, lounge with bay window and log burning stove, dining room/4th bedroom, modern kitchen, sun room, and bathroom with separate shower cubicle, while stairs from the hall lead to the upper level which features a bedroom and separate shower room/WC.

Externally, the sizeable plot includes a side driveway at the front with access to a garage, and a large rear garden which is mostly laid with lawn but offers great potential.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £230,000

