Front of property.

Fife property: Impressive modern 3-bedroom semi-detached villa on corner plot with large garden, drive and double garage

This lovely family home sits at the head of a cul-de-sac on a large corner plot within a private residential estate to the north of Kennoway.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:22 pm

The house is generously proportioned and enjoys a thoughtful design, with recent upgrades including a stunning modern kitchen and bathroom.

Set over two levels, the ground floor accommodation comprises vestibule, reception hall, lounge, kitchen/dining room, and WC, while the upper level features three double bedrooms, and a bathroom with shower cubicle.

Externally, the property benefits from its favourable position at the head of a cul-de-sac with a large monoblock drive to the front leading to an impressive detached double garage and plenty of parking space, while the substantial rear garden includes lawn, large decking area, and a shed.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £189,000, more details can be found HERE.

Pentland Park, Kennoway

Overhead view showing property and large corner plot.

Pentland Park, Kennoway

Hall.

Pentland Park, Kennoway

Lounge.

Pentland Park, Kennoway

Lounge.

