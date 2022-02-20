Fife property: Incredible 5-bedroom Georgian house with superb modern extension in peaceful setting with views across the Forth

A stunning two storey extension under a copper roof was added in 2008, however, these modern and glass-surrounded living spaces sit comfortably with an abundance of traditional character features.

The ground floor accommodation comprises reception hall, kitchen, modern fully glazed family room, drawing room, dining room, study/fifth bedroom, shower room, and utility room, while the upper level features a beautiful sitting room accessed off a half way landing with large windows to provide panoramic views, principal bedroom suite with en-suite bathroom, a further three double bedrooms, shower room, and a large store cupboard with loft access.

Externally, the driveway is entered through stone pillars and decorative wrought iron gates and leads to the house as well as an integral garage. The grounds, which are fully walled, extend to about 0.72 acres, and include a principal garden with spacious lawn to the front, timber decked terrace directly outside the kitchen/family room, raised kitchen garden beds, greenhouse, garden shed, rock garden, and a variety of mature shrubs and trees throughout.

On the market with Savills for offers over £790,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kilcruik Road, Kinghorn Hall and staircase. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Kilcruik Road, Kinghorn The kitchen has Brazilian slate flooring, a central island with part-granite, part-wood surface, and a four door AGA. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Kilcruik Road, Kinghorn The family room includes a large sliding door which opens onto the decked terrace overlooking the garden. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Kilcruik Road, Kinghorn Drawing room with log burning stove, partially glazed press and working window shutters. Photo: Savills Photo Sales