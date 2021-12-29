Fife property: Lovely 4-bedroom detached house, conveniently located in quiet village setting

The property offers generous and flexible accommodation over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall with storage, living room, dining room, fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom with separate shower, while the upper level features a further two double bedrooms, again with built-in wardrobes, and a further shower room.
Externally, there is drive parking to the front leading to a generous integral garage, and to the rear is an enclosed paved garden with raised borders.
On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £198,000, more details can be found HERE.