Front of property.

Fife property: Lovely 4-bedroom detached house, conveniently located in quiet village setting

This well presented villa is located within the popular village of Leslie, ideally placed for local amenities and in good order throughout.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 3:09 pm

The property offers generous and flexible accommodation over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall with storage, living room, dining room, fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom with separate shower, while the upper level features a further two double bedrooms, again with built-in wardrobes, and a further shower room.

Externally, there is drive parking to the front leading to a generous integral garage, and to the rear is an enclosed paved garden with raised borders.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £198,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. North Street, Leslie

Entrance and driveway.

2. North Street, Leslie

Hall.

3. North Street, Leslie

Living room.

4. North Street, Leslie

Living room.

