Fife property: Lovely traditional 2-bedroom end-terraced home with stunning interiors

Beautifully presented, the property comprises impressive lounge with cornicing, dado rail and fireplace, spacious dining/sitting room, stylish fitted kitchen, and a modern shower room on the ground floor, while upstairs there are two bedrooms, one with fitted wardrobes and bay window.

Externally, there are gardens to front and rear with the enclosed rear garden being particularly pleasant with paved patio areas, bedding areas and a timber shed.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £155,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. John Street, Kirkcaldy Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. John Street, Kirkcaldy Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. John Street, Kirkcaldy Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. John Street, Kirkcaldy Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo