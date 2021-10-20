Fife property: Luxurious and uniquely designed 5-bedroom detached house in quiet rural location

The property offers versatile living accommodation and has been finished to an exceptionally high standard with quality solid oak flooring, fixtures, and fittings throughout and will make a fabulous family home.

The ground floor has an open plan feel and comprises entrance vestibule, spacious lounge with picturesque views over the open countryside, dining room, sun/sitting room, modern fitted kitchen, study/bedroom six, shower room, and separate WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with large dressing room and luxury en-suite bathroom, four further bedrooms, family bathroom, and a further shower room.

Externally, the property enjoys private garden grounds which surround it and consist of areas of lawn, bordered with traditional stone and rubble walls, there are two raised decked areas overlooking the countryside, one with a sunken hot tub, and there is also a large detached double garage with additional office/accommodation space above.

On the market with Boyd Property for offers over £495,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Braehead, Kirkbrae, Collessie Lounge. Photo: Boyd Property Photo Sales

2. Braehead, Kirkbrae, Collessie Dining room. Photo: Boyd Property Photo Sales

3. Braehead, Kirkbrae, Collessie Kitchen. Photo: Boyd Property Photo Sales

4. Braehead, Kirkbrae, Collessie Kitchen. Photo: Boyd Property Photo Sales