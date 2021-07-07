Fife property: Luxury 2-bedroom top floor apartment with sea views and close to beach
An immaculate flat, set within a modern development in one of the finest residential addresses in Leven, popular for its coastal position and close proximity to two golf courses.
The property enjoys wide ranging views from the front which extend over the local neighbourhood onto Leven Links golf course, and then onto the Firth of Forth and as far as the Bass Rock.
Completed to an excellent specification, the property comprises entrance vestibule, reception hall, lounge, kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms (master with en-suite shower room), and spacious bathroom with shower cubicle.
The specification includes double glazing, gas central heating and intercom entrance system, while the top floor position provides the added benefit of attic space for additional storage.
Externally, the residents gardens are beautifully landscaped and maintained, featuring a large lawn and planting beds, while the property has a private parking space to the rear.
On the market with Your Move for offers over £153,000, more details can be found HERE.