Fife property: Luxury 5-bedroom detached villa with stylish interiors, excellent specification and open views to countryside

The bright and airy accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises reception hall, sitting room, open plan kitchen and dining room, sun lounge, utility room, well-proportioned bedroom, and a shower room.

The first floor landing leads to a formal lounge with doors onto a balcony with glass balustrade, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, a further three double bedrooms, and a family bathroom with corner bath and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, a mono-block drive to the front provides off-street parking and leads to an integral double garage, while the well-presented rear garden features a lawn, patio, deck area, and a barbecue hut.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £370,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Fernbank Drive, Windygates Entrance hall.

2. Fernbank Drive, Windygates Sitting room.

3. Fernbank Drive, Windygates The kitchen is fitted with modern units and features a range style cooker and integrated dishwasher.

4. Fernbank Drive, Windygates Dining room.