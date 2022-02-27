Fife property: Magnificent 4-bedroom penthouse apartment with spectacular sea views

With lift access to the top floor and generously proportioned floor area, the property is sure to appeal to a range of buyers, particularly with the extraordinary views which extend over Lundin Golf Club, the Firth of Forth and onto East Lothian on a clear day.

The accommodation comprises reception hall, expansive lounge with full width window formation, kitchen with open plan dining area, four double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a bathroom/WC.

Externally, the property comes with a single garage and has ample resident parking spaces, while the gardens surround the building and are laid to lawn with planted beds.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £385,000, more details can be found HERE.

