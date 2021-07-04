Fife property: Magnificent 5-bedroom detached house in quiet location where town meets countryside

The double-fronted house instantly impresses with its homely sandstone exterior and on the ground floor comprises airy entrance hall, WC, sitting room, dining room, garden room, large conservatory, sleek dining kitchen, utility room, and family room.

The first floor features an unusually spacious galleried landing with space for study area/reading nook and doors out onto a balcony, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite shower room, a further four double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

Externally, extensive private parking is provided by a mono-block multi-car driveway leading to a detached double garage, while the south-facing front gardens feature well-kept lawn areas with colourful planting, and the secure rear garden includes manicured lawns, a border of established, leafy shrubbery, and a large patio.

On the market with Turpie & Co for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Balgeddie Grove, Glenrothes Front of property. Photo: All pictures Turpie & Co Buy photo

2. Balgeddie Grove, Glenrothes Hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Balgeddie Grove, Glenrothes Sitting room. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Balgeddie Grove, Glenrothes Sitting room. Photo: n/a Buy photo