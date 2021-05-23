Fife property: Magnificent 5-bedroom detached villa with stunning views over historic championship golf course

Undoubtedly one of the finest properties to grace the Leven market in years, the quality of property matches its location, providing characterful and versatile accommodation over three levels to suit anyone’s needs, with stunning views over the Links from a number of windows.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hall, sitting room, dining room, modern kitchen/dining area, sun lounge, and shower room/WC. The first floor landing leads to a drawing room/bedroom, further three bedrooms (one with en-suite dressing area and shower room) and a family bathroom, while the second floor features a large double bedroom and shower room.

Externally, a single garage and mono-block drive on the street side provides parking for one car, and the main Links facing garden is beautifully maintained, featuring a central lawn with well stocked planted borders and sitting areas.

On the market with Your Move for offers over £450,000, more details can be found HERE.

