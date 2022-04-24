Fife property: Magnificent and elegant 5-bedroom semi-detached villa combines beautiful period features with modern living

An attic conversion provides generous accommodation over three levels, which on the ground floor comprises vestibule, hallway with spectacular antique pine staircase, lounge/dining room with bay window, open plan family room/office area, dining room/sitting area, fitted kitchen with breakfast bar, utility room, WC, and a shower room.

The first floor landing has an attractive opaque glazed skylight and leads to a formal living room/fifth bedroom, three double bedrooms, and a bathroom with separate shower cubicle, while the second floor attic conversion features a sitting room with walk-in wardrobe, double bedroom with walk-in storage cupboard, and a shower room.

Externally, the front garden is retained within natural antique walls and a driveway provides off-street parking for two vehicles, while the rear garden is enclosed within 6ft antique stone walls and has an area of paving, grass lawn, and a large array of herbaceous plants and shrubs.

On the market with Delmor for offers over £449,995, more details can be found HERE.

Whytehouse Avenue, Kirkcaldy Front door.

Whytehouse Avenue, Kirkcaldy Hallway.

Whytehouse Avenue, Kirkcaldy Hallway with antique pine staircase and large walk-in cupboard.

Whytehouse Avenue, Kirkcaldy Lounge/dining room with beautiful bay window, internal antique wooden panelling, high ceiling with ornate cornicing, original ornate centre ceiling rose, and an open coal fire with antique fire surround.