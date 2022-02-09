Fife property: Magnificent luxury 3-bedroom ground floor flat with own entry door in prime town centre location

The accommodation offers the sumptuous blend of contemporary living within a traditional conversion and includes its own entry door which gives access to the impressive reception hall and from there, the inner hall which leads to the rest of the apartment.

The superb open-plan living area has a striking brick feature wall and comprises a lounge, dining area and kitchen with quality appliances, bedroom one has ample space for furniture and a luxury en-suite shower room, bedrooms two and three include fitted wardrobes, a study offers useful work-from-home space, and a lovely family bathroom completes the home.

Externally, an electronic gated entry provides access to the private parking space, while to the rear of the building is the attractive communal garden which has a central section of lawn.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £260,000, more details can be found HERE.

