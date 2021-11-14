Front of property.

Fife property: Magnificent stone built 5-bedroom semi-detached villa with exquisite period features

Situated on a beautiful large corner plot in a popular residential area of Kirkcaldy, this outstanding two-storey house benefits from a number of truly stunning original details.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 3:54 pm

Entrance to the front of the property is gained through a marvellous original antique door into a spacious vestibule with antique tiled floor, from where an inner hallway gives access to the ground floor accommodation which comprises lounge with bay window and sensational ornate cornicing and ceiling rose, well proportioned dining room, fitted kitchen with door to rear garden, and a large double bedroom.

An original antique staircase leads to a mezzanine level housing a large double bedroom and a bathroom with three-piece suite, before continuing to the first floor which features a landing with skylight roof window and beautiful ornate cornicing, two large double bedrooms, one with original stone fireplace with art deco tiled hearth and backplate and ornate ceiling decoration, and a good sized single bedroom.

Externally, to the front, there is a chipped driveway providing off-street parking and lawn, while the rear garden is enclosed by high natural stone walls and has an area of lawn as well as two stone outhouses. A single garage is accessible from the street behind the property.

On the market with Delmor Estate Agents for offers over £315,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy

Front door and vestibule.

2. Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy

Entrance hallway.

3. Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy

Lounge.

4. Loughborough Road, Kirkcaldy

Ornate ceiling cornicing.

