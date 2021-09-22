Living area.

Fife property: Modern and unique 2-bedroom bungalow in coastal village is a secluded peaceful haven

This uniquely designed home offers contemporary interiors and versatile accommodation within an almost ‘hideaway' setting off the High Street in the popular seaside retreat of Aberdour.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 4:18 pm

Accessed through a gated lane off the high street, the single-level property is in move-in condition and comprises hallway, exceptionally bright and spacious open plan contemporary kitchen and living area with rear garden access through patio doors, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a modern bathroom.

Externally, the property boasts a modern garden pod building which could be used for a variety of purposes, while the enclosed south facing garden features a lawn, separate tool shed, vegetable planter patch, and a secluded patio area.

On the market with Clancys for offers over £270,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. High Street, Aberdour

Entrance off high street into property.

Photo: Clancys

2. High Street, Aberdour

Front door and path.

Photo: Clancys

3. High Street, Aberdour

Hallway.

Photo: Clancys

4. High Street, Aberdour

Living area / kitchen.

Photo: Clancys

