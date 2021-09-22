Fife property: Modern and unique 2-bedroom bungalow in coastal village is a secluded peaceful haven

Accessed through a gated lane off the high street, the single-level property is in move-in condition and comprises hallway, exceptionally bright and spacious open plan contemporary kitchen and living area with rear garden access through patio doors, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a modern bathroom.

Externally, the property boasts a modern garden pod building which could be used for a variety of purposes, while the enclosed south facing garden features a lawn, separate tool shed, vegetable planter patch, and a secluded patio area.

On the market with Clancys for offers over £270,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. High Street, Aberdour Entrance off high street into property. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales

2. High Street, Aberdour Front door and path. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales

3. High Street, Aberdour Hallway. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales

4. High Street, Aberdour Living area / kitchen. Photo: Clancys Photo Sales