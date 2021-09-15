Fife property: Outstanding 5-bedroom executive detached villa with extensive gardens on private corner plot

The exceptional, high-specification house is designed to enrich luxury lifestyles and has beautiful interior design throughout, with the versatile ground floor living space comprising entrance hall, living room, games room, dining room, family room, kitchen diner, conservatory, utility room and cloakroom/WC.

On the first floor, a galleried landing is broad enough for a study area or office and leads onto a front-facing balcony, as well as a master bedroom with high-spec en-suite bathroom and walk-in dressing room, bedroom two with en-suite shower room, three more bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, to the front, a large driveway can accommodate multiple vehicles and leads to a detached double garage, while the sweeping landscaped garden wraps around one side of the property all the way to the rear, providing a vast lawn fringed by mature trees and featuring outdoor lighting, two timber-decked dining bays, and a patio with designated hot tub area.

On the market with Turpie & Co for offers over £455,000, more details can be found HERE.

