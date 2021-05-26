Fife property: Rarely available 4-bedroom semi-detached villa in quiet and private part of town

Set back from the road, at the end of a long driveway which provides communal access and off street parking, the property is accessed through secure gates.

In wonderful condition throughout, the ground floor accommodation comprises vestibule, hall, lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, large double bedroom, study/bedroom four, and a family bathroom, while the upper level features two double bedrooms, and a shower room.

Externally, along the left hand side of the driveway are large planted garden flowerbeds adjacent to the stone wall, while the rear garden has planters, flowerbeds, and a paved patio, as well as a sun house and timber garden shed.

On the market with Delmor for offers over £264,995, more details can be found HERE.

