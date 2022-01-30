Fife property: Recently renovated luxury 6-bedroom detached bungalow in a tranquil rural hillside location

Originally a stone built cottage, it has been considerably expanded over the years and is now very energy efficient with ground source heat pump, solar panels, double glazing and two log burning stoves.

The spacious accommodation comprises hallway, guest WC, open plan lounge and modern kitchen, sun room with French windows to a small patio, utility room, living room/games room with doors to the patio, six generously sized double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, and a lovely bathroom with large oval Jacuzzi bath and walk-in shower.

Externally, a driveway leads to a large private parking bay at the front, with lawns to the front and side, while another private parking area to the rear includes a timber garage and workshop. A sunny, south facing patio has stone flags and from here, steps lead up to a raised rear garden which comprises of lawns and mature shrubs and is enclosed by high fences and trees.

On the market with Adams Property for offers over £725,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Nydie Lodge, Strathkinness Driveway and parking area. Photo: Adams Property Photo Sales

2. Nydie Lodge, Strathkinness Open plan kitchen and lounge. Photo: Adams Property Photo Sales

3. Nydie Lodge, Strathkinness Kitchen. Photo: Adams Property Photo Sales

4. Nydie Lodge, Strathkinness Kitchen. Photo: Adams Property Photo Sales