Fife property: Remarkable and truly unique 3-bedroom terraced house with wealth of stunning features and the seaside right on its doorstep

The traditional, stone-built, former merchant house and shop is a one-of-a-kind property with exceptional and versatile accommodation over four levels, as well as a southeast-facing balcony and deck, and a beautiful courtyard garden with direct access to the shore.

The characterful property offers a choice of two entrances, via the former shop entrance or a separate front door, and briefly comprises the following: Ground floor – massive family room/study, dining room with kitchen facilities, contemporary three-piece bathroom. Garden level – large home gym/workshop, garden room/breakfast area, WC, main kitchen, sitting area with French doors to outside. First floor – large, light-filled office, master bedroom with en-suite shower and timber deck, further two double bedrooms, traditional-inspired three-piece bathroom. Second floor – expansive, dual-aspect living room with bar/kitchen servery and balcony with spectacular sea views, modern three-piece shower room.

Externally, the beautiful courtyard garden has direct access to the shorefront and a charming summerhouse, while on-street parking is unrestricted.

On the market with Thorntons for offers over £850,000, find out so much more about this amazing property HERE.

1. George Street, Cellardyke Family room and study with chic, rustic industrial interior design, and two oversized windows, with bespoke tier-on-tier shutters.

2. George Street, Cellardyke Family room and study.

3. George Street, Cellardyke Dining room with kitchen facilities.

4. George Street, Cellardyke Ground floor bathroom.