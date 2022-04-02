Fife property: Remarkable and truly unique 3-bedroom terraced house with wealth of stunning features and the seaside right on its doorstep

The traditional, stone-built, former merchant house and shop is a one-of-a-kind property with exceptional and versatile accommodation over four levels, as well as a southeast-facing balcony and deck, and a beautiful courtyard garden with direct access to the shore.
The characterful property offers a choice of two entrances, via the former shop entrance or a separate front door, and briefly comprises the following: Ground floor – massive family room/study, dining room with kitchen facilities, contemporary three-piece bathroom. Garden level – large home gym/workshop, garden room/breakfast area, WC, main kitchen, sitting area with French doors to outside. First floor – large, light-filled office, master bedroom with en-suite shower and timber deck, further two double bedrooms, traditional-inspired three-piece bathroom. Second floor – expansive, dual-aspect living room with bar/kitchen servery and balcony with spectacular sea views, modern three-piece shower room.
Externally, the beautiful courtyard garden has direct access to the shorefront and a charming summerhouse, while on-street parking is unrestricted.
On the market with Thorntons for offers over £850,000, find out so much more about this amazing property HERE.