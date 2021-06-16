Fife property: Spacious and elegant 3-bedroom flat in fantastic coastal village setting

The house now comprises just two elegant apartments, each with their own main door entrance, and the flat for sale has been significantly upgraded with restored original features such as working shutters and traditional radiators, as well as natural wood finishes, hardwood floors and neutral decor, together with modern fittings where convenient and practical.

The impressive accommodation comprises sitting room with deep bay window offering sea views, dining/family room with French windows giving access to the rear garden, kitchen, superb master bedroom with contemporary en-suite shower room and deep closet, second large double bedroom, third bedroom or study, and a four-piece family bathroom including separate shower and freestanding bath.

Externally, the delightful large rear garden is very private and the property has its own garage.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.

